FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 814 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 8.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,644,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $130.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

