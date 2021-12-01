Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.95

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.95 and traded as low as C$13.81. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$13.86, with a volume of 114,840 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 14.15, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.12 million and a PE ratio of 14.59.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.53%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

