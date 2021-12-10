First Advantage Corp (FA): Price Down $-0.09 (-0.51)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.09 (-0.54)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FA

Currently, FA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.54%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as FA has now gone down 9 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, FA ranks 226th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FA’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.51%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row FA has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< FA: Daily RSI Analysis For FA, its RSI is now at 50.5376.

Note: FA and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with FA declining at a faster rate than RSI.

