First Advantage Corp (FA): Price Down $-0.11 (-0.59)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.17 (-0.87)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FA

Currently, FA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.87%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that FA has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

FA ranks 228th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

FA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FA’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.59%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. First Advantage Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FA: Daily RSI Analysis For FA, its RSI is now at 15.3005.

FA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

