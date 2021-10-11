First Advantage Corp (FA): Price Up $0.26 (1.24)% Over Past Day, Up $0.23 (1.12)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FA

Currently, FA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.23 (1.12%) from the hour prior. FA has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, FA ranks 141st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FA’s price is up $0.26 (1.24%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as FA has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FA’s price action over the past 90 days.

FA: Daily RSI Analysis FA's RSI now stands at 50.7576.

FA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

