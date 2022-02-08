First Ascent Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,210 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

