First Citizens Bancshares Inc (FCNCA): Price Now Near $821.59; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FCNCA

Currently, FCNCA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.41 (-0.17%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, FCNCA ranks 6th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FCNCA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FCNCA’s price is up $7.69 (0.94%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. First Citizens Bancshares Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FCNCA: Daily RSI Analysis For FCNCA, its RSI is now at 52.9737.

FCNCA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

