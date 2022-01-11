First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN): Price Down $-0.86 (-1.61)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.86 (-1.61)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FFIN

At the moment, FFIN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.86 (-1.61%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, FFIN ranks 158th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FFIN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FFIN’s price is down $-0.86 (-1.61%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FFIN: Daily RSI Analysis For FFIN, its RSI is now at 34.5178.

FFIN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

