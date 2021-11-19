First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN): Price Now Near $52.97; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FFIN

At the moment, FFIN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.67 (-1.25%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that FFIN has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, FFIN ranks 136th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FFIN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FFIN’s price is down $-0.69 (-1.29%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as FFIN has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FFIN: Daily RSI Analysis For FFIN, its RSI is now at 0.

FFIN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

