First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,607,000 after acquiring an additional 194,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,735 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,147,000 after acquiring an additional 67,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

