First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

