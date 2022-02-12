First Foundation Advisors Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 91.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 142,893 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 40,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).