First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.31. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 118.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth $240,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 34.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Foundation by 59.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

