First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Foundation by 118.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 34.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Foundation by 3,159.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Foundation by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

