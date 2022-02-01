First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,723,000 after purchasing an additional 669,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

