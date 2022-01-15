First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $402.63 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.38 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $425.58 and its 200-day moving average is $387.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

