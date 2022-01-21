First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 497.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 160,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,933,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 116.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 39,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 317.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 47,443 shares during the period.

PYZ opened at $88.54 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $98.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

