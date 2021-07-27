First Horizon Corp (FHN): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.36)% Over Past Day, Up $0.14 (0.89)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FHN

At the time of this writing, FHN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.14 (0.89%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, FHN ranks 99th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FHN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FHN’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.36%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FHN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< FHN: Daily RSI Analysis For FHN, its RSI is now at 70.2703.

