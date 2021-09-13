First Majestic Silver Corp (AG): Price Up $0.38 (3.11)% Over Past Day, Up $0.4 (3.24)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AG

This is the 2nd hour in a row AG has seen its price head up. If you're a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Precious Metals stocks, AG ranks 11th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AG’s price is up $0.38 (3.11%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as AG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows AG’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AG: Daily RSI Analysis AG’s RSI now stands at 54.2792.

AG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

