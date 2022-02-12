First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 814.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 690,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 110.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 278,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,696,000 after acquiring an additional 226,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

SWX stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

