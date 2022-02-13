First Manhattan Co. Raises Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at about $376,611,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Coupang by 36.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Coupang by 17.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853,516 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth about $122,938,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth about $105,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 in the last ninety days.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

