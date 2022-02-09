First Manhattan Co. Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.68.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).