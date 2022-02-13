First Manhattan Co. Sells 10,000 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 159,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mistras Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mistras Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

MG stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $195.31 million, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mistras Group Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

