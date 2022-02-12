First Manhattan Co. Sells 6,430 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 56.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

