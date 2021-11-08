First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI): Price Now Near $20.83; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FMBI

At the time of this writing, FMBI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.14 (0.68%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, FMBI ranks 116th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FMBI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FMBI’s price is up $0.14 (0.68%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row FMBI has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on FMBI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

FMBI's RSI now stands at 80.

FMBI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

