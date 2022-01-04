First National Trust Co Acquires Shares of 15,000 Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 268.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 39.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSII. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.70 million, a P/E ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).