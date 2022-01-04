First National Trust Co Buys 818 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Shares of CL stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).