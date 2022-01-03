First National Trust Co Has $1.35 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $122.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.65 and a 1-year high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

