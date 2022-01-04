First National Trust Co Invests $216,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First National Trust Co bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,139,000 after buying an additional 630,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,585,000 after buying an additional 177,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,517,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,250,000 after purchasing an additional 600,936 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Several analysts have commented on EXC shares. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

