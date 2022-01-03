First National Trust Co Sells 204 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $157.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $85.17 and a one year high of $163.02. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

