First National Trust Co Takes $631,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 131,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 60,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $138.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.54 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,579,508 shares of company stock worth $280,655,213 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

