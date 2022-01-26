First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,436 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 62.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 68,335 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $75.68 and a one year high of $99.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

