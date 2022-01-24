First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $31.23 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of PPG Industries worth $31,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 154.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 199.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PPG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.42.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $154.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.36 and its 200 day moving average is $160.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

