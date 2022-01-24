First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $33.34 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,912 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Stifel Financial worth $33,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $66.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

