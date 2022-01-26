First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $8.66 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $563.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $560.72 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $636.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.15. The stock has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.64.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

