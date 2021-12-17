First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $188.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.91. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 78,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

