First Solar Inc (FSLR): Price Down $-1.39 (-1.66)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.53 (-0.64)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FSLR

Currently, FSLR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.53 (-0.64%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as FSLR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FSLR ranks 139th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

FSLR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FSLR’s price is down $-1.39 (-1.66%) from the day prior. FSLR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on FSLR; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FSLR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< FSLR: Daily RSI Analysis FSLR’s RSI now stands at 46.3956.

FSLR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For FSLR News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on FSLR may find value in this recent story:

Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment Market 2021 SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Significant Growth | Top Brands:Hanwha, Solarworld, Elkem Solar, First Solar, Solar Frontier, SunPower, Trin…

This report studies the Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment Market with many aspects of the industry such as market size, market status, market trends and forecast. The report also provides brief information on competitors and opportunities for specific growth with the key market drivers. Find the comprehensive analysis of the Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Equipment market segmented […]

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market