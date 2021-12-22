First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,371 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 29.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.23. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

