First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNDM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $58.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

