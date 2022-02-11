First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) shares were down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.55 and last traded at $49.57. Approximately 1,065,278 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 983,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32.

Recommended Stories