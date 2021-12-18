First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNMC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter valued at about $812,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $121,000.

Shares of RNMC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?