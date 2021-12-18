First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.99. 7,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $76.08 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

