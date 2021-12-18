First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.99. 7,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,468. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $76.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

