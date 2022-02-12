First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First United were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the second quarter worth about $3,969,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First United by 28.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 30,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First United by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the second quarter worth about $796,000. Institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $153.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.90. First United Co. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Analysts expect that First United Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

FUNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

