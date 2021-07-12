Firstenergy Corp (FE): Price Now Near $37.33; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FE

Currently, FE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.27%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on FE; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FE ranks 61st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

FE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FE’s price is down $-0.21 (-0.56%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on FE; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Firstenergy Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.