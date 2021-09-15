Fisker Inc (FSR): Price Down $-0.12 (-0.91)% Over Past Day, Up $0.04 (0.34)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FSR

At the moment, FSR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.34%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as FSR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

FSR ranks 37th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

FSR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FSR’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.91%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that FSR has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Fisker Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FSR: Daily RSI Analysis For FSR, its RSI is now at 7.8431.

FSR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

