Five Below Inc (FIVE): Price Now Near $182.04; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FIVE

At the moment, FIVE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.75 (-0.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FIVE ranks 28th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

FIVE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FIVE’s price is up $0.65 (0.36%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Five Below Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.