Five Below Inc (FIVE): Price Now Near $197.89; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FIVE

At the moment, FIVE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.96 (0.49%) from the hour prior. FIVE has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FIVE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FIVE’s price is up $2 (1.02%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row FIVE has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows FIVE’s price action over the past 90 days.

