Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.72.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.45 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $153.34 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 299,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,543,000 after acquiring an additional 62,316 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

