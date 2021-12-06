Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $274.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $271.00 to $274.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.72.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $192.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a 52 week low of $153.34 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also: What is a front-end load?

